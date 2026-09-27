13th annual Diamondbacks, Dignity Health 5K raises cancer funds

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Aguila Valley
6
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

13th annual Diamondbacks, Dignity Health 5K raises cancer funds

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published September 27, 2026 2:15 PM MST
Published September 27, 2026 2:15 PM MST

The Brief

    • Community members ran and walked three miles through downtown Phoenix and around Chase Field for the 13th annual Diamondbacks and Dignity Health 5K Race Against Cancer.
    • The annual event raises funds for cancer research, treatment programs, and vital health screenings across Arizona.Downtown Phoenix.
    • Participants and cancer survivors gathered to share personal stories of loss, survival, and the importance of early detection screenings.

PHOENIX - Running and walking three miles through downtown Phoenix and around Chase Field, participants gathered all for a good cause.

What we know:

The 13th annual Diamondbacks and Dignity Health 5K Race Against Cancer, raised money for cancer research, treatment, and screenings.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come out and really show our support against this terrible disease. We've got loved ones affected by cancers, survivors and patients in the midst of their cancer battle," said Dr. Douglas Ross with Dignity Health.

What they're saying:

"It grows every single year, and it's a really fun day and a great cause. We're so appreciative of the Dbacks, it really shows, to beat this disease, we're not gonna do it in isolation, we're gonna do it as a community and I think this is a great example of how we're gonna fight this disease," Ross said.

Donovan Sullivan, who has done two races, noted the excitement surrounding the event.

"It's for a good cause, we're excited to be here," Sullivan said.

A Cause that Hits Home:

Many of today's runners have had their lives touched by cancer.

"My grandma has breast cancer, so this is for her," said Malachi McCormick.

Justin Miller, a first-time runner participating with his daughter, reflected on why he chose to run.

"We've had some family members who've had cancer, and we've lost some loved ones as well, so to show her it's part of life, unfortunately, the more we learn, educate ourselves and better ourselves," Miller said.

Annette Mendez shared her personal connection to the cause.

"Being a breast cancer survivor and my son just passed from colon cancer in April of 2026..." Mendez said.

Why you should care:

That is why showing up and supporting the cause is so important, to help treat and prevent this awful disease.

"It's very important, crazy, because at a young age we don't get screenings until we get older, and being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 43, then my son at 42. That everybody should get some screening for your health. You should use these resources available to you," Mendez said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Dr. Douglas Ross; Donovan Sullivan, race participant; Malachi McCormick, race participant; Justin Miller, first-time race participant; Annette Mendez, breast cancer survivor; Dignity Health; and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona DiamondbacksDowntown PhoenixCancerNews