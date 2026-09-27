13th annual Diamondbacks, Dignity Health 5K raises cancer funds

The Brief Community members ran and walked three miles through downtown Phoenix and around Chase Field for the 13th annual Diamondbacks and Dignity Health 5K Race Against Cancer. The annual event raises funds for cancer research, treatment programs, and vital health screenings across Arizona.Downtown Phoenix. Participants and cancer survivors gathered to share personal stories of loss, survival, and the importance of early detection screenings.



Running and walking three miles through downtown Phoenix and around Chase Field, participants gathered all for a good cause.

What we know:

The 13th annual Diamondbacks and Dignity Health 5K Race Against Cancer, raised money for cancer research, treatment, and screenings.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come out and really show our support against this terrible disease. We've got loved ones affected by cancers, survivors and patients in the midst of their cancer battle," said Dr. Douglas Ross with Dignity Health.

What they're saying:

"It grows every single year, and it's a really fun day and a great cause. We're so appreciative of the Dbacks, it really shows, to beat this disease, we're not gonna do it in isolation, we're gonna do it as a community and I think this is a great example of how we're gonna fight this disease," Ross said.

Donovan Sullivan, who has done two races, noted the excitement surrounding the event.

"It's for a good cause, we're excited to be here," Sullivan said.

A Cause that Hits Home:

Many of today's runners have had their lives touched by cancer.

"My grandma has breast cancer, so this is for her," said Malachi McCormick.

Justin Miller, a first-time runner participating with his daughter, reflected on why he chose to run.

"We've had some family members who've had cancer, and we've lost some loved ones as well, so to show her it's part of life, unfortunately, the more we learn, educate ourselves and better ourselves," Miller said.

Annette Mendez shared her personal connection to the cause.

"Being a breast cancer survivor and my son just passed from colon cancer in April of 2026..." Mendez said.

Why you should care:

That is why showing up and supporting the cause is so important, to help treat and prevent this awful disease.

"It's very important, crazy, because at a young age we don't get screenings until we get older, and being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 43, then my son at 42. That everybody should get some screening for your health. You should use these resources available to you," Mendez said.