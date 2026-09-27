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Husband shoots wife after alleged knife attack: MCSO

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 27, 2026 2:42 PM MST
Published September 27, 2026 2:42 PM MST

The Brief

    • A man was detained after claiming he shot his wife who allegedly attacked him with a knife near Camelback and El Mirage roads.
    • The man told officials he shot his wife after she attempted to attack him with a knife.
    • The injured woman was transported to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Deputies detained a man who claims he shot his wife after she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

What we know:

Maricopa County deputies responded to a shooting near Camelback and El Mirage roads just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 27. 

A man told officials that his wife was attempting to attack him with a knife, prompting him to shoot her.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after the call and detained the man. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the nearby area of the incident. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyLitchfield ParkNews