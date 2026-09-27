Husband shoots wife after alleged knife attack: MCSO
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Deputies detained a man who claims he shot his wife after she allegedly attacked him with a knife.
What we know:
Maricopa County deputies responded to a shooting near Camelback and El Mirage roads just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 27.
A man told officials that his wife was attempting to attack him with a knife, prompting him to shoot her.
Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after the call and detained the man. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the incident.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.