Husband shoots wife after alleged knife attack: MCSO

The Brief A man was detained after claiming he shot his wife who allegedly attacked him with a knife near Camelback and El Mirage roads. The man told officials he shot his wife after she attempted to attack him with a knife. The injured woman was transported to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Deputies detained a man who claims he shot his wife after she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

What we know:

Maricopa County deputies responded to a shooting near Camelback and El Mirage roads just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 27.

A man told officials that his wife was attempting to attack him with a knife, prompting him to shoot her.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after the call and detained the man. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.