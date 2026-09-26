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Elderly couple arrested for running chop shop in Wickenburg, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 26, 2026 5:09 PM MST
Published September 26, 2026 5:09 PM MST
Police uncover stolen car buried underground in Wickenburg 'chop shop' bust
Police uncover stolen car buried underground in Wickenburg 'chop shop' bust

Police uncover stolen car buried underground in Wickenburg 'chop shop' bust

An elderly couple was arrested after Wickenburg Police discovered an alleged chop shop with a buried car. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the investigation. 

The Brief

    • An elderly couple was arrested after the Wickenburg Police Department uncovered an alleged chop shop on Painted Wagon Trail in Whispering Ranch.
    • Investigators located three non-drivable vehicles, car parts, and a vehicle buried underground following a month-long investigation sparked by a traffic stop and an anonymous tip.
    • Authorities stated the couple earned $500 per vehicle reselling parts to a Phoenix-area scrapyard, and they face charges including running a chop shop, vehicle trafficking, and personal drug possession.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - An elderly couple was arrested after the Wickenburg Police Department executed a search warrant and uncovered an alleged chop shop on Painted Wagon Trail in Whispering Ranch. 

What we know:

Police located a car hidden underground, three non-drivable vehicles, and a large quantity of vehicle parts, noting that such activity is unusual for the area.
A photograph provided by authorities shows the vehicle buried in the dirt.

The discovery was the result of a month-long investigation that began with a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. The probe expanded after officers received a tip from an anonymous source. 

One month later, police located another stolen truck on the property. According to investigators, the couple received $500 per vehicle when reselling items to a scrapyard in the Phoenix area.

Image 1 of 2

 

What they're saying:

"Old boats and there's old cars," Wickenburg Police Department Lt. Aaron Hadley said. "The information on the buried vehicle we could tell because it was newly graded so you could tell where it was smoothed, and then tractor tires had left the area, so we knew where to dig."

What's next:

The couple will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail. Their charges include operating a chop shop, trafficking stolen vehicles, and possession of drugs for personal use.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Aaron Hadley, police lieutenant with the Wickenburg Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNews