Arizona court system targeted in cyberattack compromising personal records

The Brief The FBI is investigating a cyberattack targeting the Arizona court system that may have compromised personally identifiable information belonging to residents. Court IT staff discovered the intrusion, which occurred within the last 36 hours, and took immediate steps to stop criminal hackers from copying additional court records. Officials say there is currently no evidence that compromised names or addresses have been shared, and the court is cooperating fully with federal investigators.



The FBI is investigating after the Arizona Supreme Court announced the state's court system was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials say the attack may have compromised personally identifiable information belonging to Arizonans.

What we know:

Some Arizona residents woke up to an email from the Arizona court system stating that the state's court system had been targeted by criminal hackers within the last 36 hours.

The court says the information they may have copied includes people's names and addresses, and this was not an attack on just one person. Instead, hackers appear to have targeted a broad range of court records.

Arizona Supreme Court IT staff discovered the attack and moved to stop it as quickly as possible.

What they're saying:

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer released the following statement:

"As soon as I learned about this outrageous criminal attack on Arizona’s Courts, I immediately called our team together to formulate a response. I personally spoke with the top-ranking FBI leader in the state, and I pledged our full commitment to supporting their investigation and minimizing the likelihood that the information will be used to further jeopardize Arizonans. "We’re in touch with those affected and will share more information as soon as we’re able."

Dig deeper:

According to the email sent to residents, Arizona courts say there is no evidence right now that the criminal hackers have shared personal information with anyone.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many Arizonans may have been impacted.

What's next:

Officials are working to determine who may have been affected, and notify them as quickly as possible.