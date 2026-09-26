Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona court system targeted in cyberattack compromising personal records

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 26, 2026 4:14 PM MST
Published September 26, 2026 4:14 PM MST
Arizona court cyberattack under FBI investigation, potentially compromising personal data
Arizona court cyberattack under FBI investigation, potentially compromising personal data

Arizona court cyberattack under FBI investigation, potentially compromising personal data

The FBI is investigating a cyberattack on the Arizona court system that may have exposed names and addresses. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns what officials are saying about the breach. 

The Brief

    • The FBI is investigating a cyberattack targeting the Arizona court system that may have compromised personally identifiable information belonging to residents.
    • Court IT staff discovered the intrusion, which occurred within the last 36 hours, and took immediate steps to stop criminal hackers from copying additional court records.
    • Officials say there is currently no evidence that compromised names or addresses have been shared, and the court is cooperating fully with federal investigators.

PHOENIX - The FBI is investigating after the Arizona Supreme Court announced the state's court system was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials say the attack may have compromised personally identifiable information belonging to Arizonans.

What we know:

Some Arizona residents woke up to an email from the Arizona court system stating that the state's court system had been targeted by criminal hackers within the last 36 hours.

The court says the information they may have copied includes people's names and addresses, and this was not an attack on just one person. Instead, hackers appear to have targeted a broad range of court records.

Arizona Supreme Court IT staff discovered the attack and moved to stop it as quickly as possible.

What they're saying:

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer released the following statement:

"As soon as I learned about this outrageous criminal attack on Arizona’s Courts, I immediately called our team together to formulate a response. I personally spoke with the top-ranking FBI leader in the state, and I pledged our full commitment to supporting their investigation and minimizing the likelihood that the information will be used to further jeopardize Arizonans. "We’re in touch with those affected and will share more information as soon as we’re able."

Dig deeper:

According to the email sent to residents, Arizona courts say there is no evidence right now that the criminal hackers have shared personal information with anyone.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many Arizonans may have been impacted.

What's next:

Officials are working to determine who may have been affected, and notify them as quickly as possible.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from officials with the Arizona Supreme Court; Ann Scott Timmer, chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court; and an official statement from the Arizona court system.

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaNews