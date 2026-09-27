Woman accused of fatally shooting mother near Prescott trailhead
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A woman is in custody after Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies say she shot and killed her mother near a Prescott area trailhead and campground.
What we know:
According to deputies, the woman called 911 from near the White Spar Trailhead around 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, saying she shot her mom.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the mother was pronounced dead.
Dig deeper:
The suspect, only described as a woman in her late 20s, turned herself in to deputies. There are no other suspects, officials said.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the trailhead.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.