Woman accused of fatally shooting mother near Prescott trailhead

The Brief A woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother near a Prescott area trailhead and campground. Deputies say the suspect placed a 911 call around 1 p.m. near the White Spar Trailhead to report the shooting. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, and the motive remains under investigation.



A woman is in custody after Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies say she shot and killed her mother near a Prescott area trailhead and campground.

What we know:

According to deputies, the woman called 911 from near the White Spar Trailhead around 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, saying she shot her mom.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the mother was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, only described as a woman in her late 20s, turned herself in to deputies. There are no other suspects, officials said.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the trailhead.