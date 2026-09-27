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Woman accused of fatally shooting mother near Prescott trailhead

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 27, 2026 6:28 PM MST
Published September 27, 2026 6:28 PM MST

The Brief

    • A woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother near a Prescott area trailhead and campground.
    • Deputies say the suspect placed a 911 call around 1 p.m. near the White Spar Trailhead to report the shooting.
    • First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, and the motive remains under investigation.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A woman is in custody after Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies say she shot and killed her mother near a Prescott area trailhead and campground.

What we know:

According to deputies, the woman called 911 from near the White Spar Trailhead around 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, saying she shot her mom. 

The victim was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the mother was pronounced dead. 

Dig deeper:

The suspect, only described as a woman in her late 20s, turned herself in to deputies. There are no other suspects, officials said. 

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the trailhead.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPrescottNews