Mesa Bass Pro Shops parking lot shooting sends 1 to hospital

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The Brief One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Sept. 25 in the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shops in Mesa. Police say the shooting stemmed from a gun sale that went wrong. "Everyone involved has been detained, and there is no known threat to the community," police said.



Police say a gun sale gone wrong in a Bass Pro Shops parking lot in the East Valley on Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Mesa location near Dobson Road and Bass Pro Drive.

Mesa police say one person was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and everyone involved was detained at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a firearm transaction that went wrong in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

No identities were released and the victim's condition is unknown.

What they're saying:

Police say you should be cautious when buying or selling items, particularly weapons, from people you do not know.

"Mesa Police stations have designated areas in their parking lots where community members can safely conduct transactions."

Map of where the shooting happened: