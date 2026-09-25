Water leak temporarily closes Phoenix Police headquarters

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The Brief A major water leak has temporarily closed the Phoenix Police Department's headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Police say the leak caused damage to multiple floors in the building. Due to the leak, the public records and services unit is closed, but requests can still be made online.



The Phoenix Police Department says a water leak has temporarily shut down its headquarters in downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

Police say a major water leak on Sept. 25 caused damage to multiple floors in the building, which is located on the corner of 1st Avenue and Adams Street.

"The Public Works Department and Fire Department are working to repair the damage and restore the building to operational status," police said.

Police say employees will work from alternate sites. 911 operations are not affected by the closure.

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Why you should care:

Due to the water leak, the public records and services unit is closed to the public.

"This includes in person requests related to towing and alarms. Community members and media may continue to submit record requests through the online portal, and records will be released electronically," police said.

What's next:

Police say they will continue to monitor repairs and cleanup efforts at the building.

Map of Phoenix Police headquarters: