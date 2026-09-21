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New Sky Harbor terminal plans; Arizona man arrested while abroad | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 21, 2026 6:37 PM MST
Published September 21, 2026 6:37 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From an alleged retail theft ring targeting major retailers to why an Arizona man was arrested while in the Caribbean, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 21, 2026.

1. Son of supermodel passes away

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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family says
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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family says

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday, according to a family representative. He was 27.

2. Illness emergency on South Pacific island nation

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Popular South Pacific destination declares HIV emergency as infections surge 12-fold
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Popular South Pacific destination declares HIV emergency as infections surge 12-fold

A popular South Pacific destination has declared a national HIV emergency after infections surged dramatically, with one in 60 adults now living with the virus.

3. Arizona man facing legal troubles abroad

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Arizona man arrested, accused of weapons possession in the Caribbean
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Arizona man arrested, accused of weapons possession in the Caribbean

An Arizona man is in jail in one Caribbean country, with officials saying he is accused of breaking the country's law on weapons.

4. Airline to expand at Sky Harbor in the future

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Sky Harbor names American Airlines as main carrier for future new terminal
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Sky Harbor names American Airlines as main carrier for future new terminal

One of the nation's top airline company will be the main carrier for Sky Harbor's planned new terminal, officials with the airport say.

5. Retail chains allegedly targeted by multi-state shoplifting ring

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Walmart, Ulta, Kay among 10 chains targeted in multi-state shoplifting and smash-and-grab thefts; 11 indicted
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Walmart, Ulta, Kay among 10 chains targeted in multi-state shoplifting and smash-and-grab thefts; 11 indicted

National chains like Walmart, Home Depot, Ulta, and Kay Jewelers were among the retailers targeted by an alleged crime ring accused of conducting snatch-and-grab jewelry robberies and going on shoplifting sprees across multiple states.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Muggy weather to make a comeback in Arizona
Muggy weather to make a comeback in Arizona

Muggy weather to make a comeback in Arizona

Expect near-normal temps and increasing humidity this week as monsoon weather builds. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

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