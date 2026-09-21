New Sky Harbor terminal plans; Arizona man arrested while abroad | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From an alleged retail theft ring targeting major retailers to why an Arizona man was arrested while in the Caribbean, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 21, 2026.
1. Son of supermodel passes away
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Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday, according to a family representative. He was 27.
2. Illness emergency on South Pacific island nation
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A popular South Pacific destination has declared a national HIV emergency after infections surged dramatically, with one in 60 adults now living with the virus.
3. Arizona man facing legal troubles abroad
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An Arizona man is in jail in one Caribbean country, with officials saying he is accused of breaking the country's law on weapons.
4. Airline to expand at Sky Harbor in the future
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One of the nation's top airline company will be the main carrier for Sky Harbor's planned new terminal, officials with the airport say.
5. Retail chains allegedly targeted by multi-state shoplifting ring
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National chains like Walmart, Home Depot, Ulta, and Kay Jewelers were among the retailers targeted by an alleged crime ring accused of conducting snatch-and-grab jewelry robberies and going on shoplifting sprees across multiple states.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Expect near-normal temps and increasing humidity this week as monsoon weather builds. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.
Get the Full Forecast