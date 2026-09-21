New Sky Harbor terminal plans; Arizona man arrested while abroad | Nightly Roundup

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From an alleged retail theft ring targeting major retailers to why an Arizona man was arrested while in the Caribbean, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 21, 2026.

1. Son of supermodel passes away

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2. Illness emergency on South Pacific island nation

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3. Arizona man facing legal troubles abroad

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4. Airline to expand at Sky Harbor in the future

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5. Retail chains allegedly targeted by multi-state shoplifting ring

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