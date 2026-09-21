Truck drivers voice concerns as Arizona diesel prices reach record high
PHOENIX - Diesel prices in Arizona have reached an all-time high, leaving some truck drivers facing a staggering $2,000 price tag just to fill up a single rig.
Local perspective:
At the Flying J off 67th Avenue and Latham, the diesel price is $6.69 a gallon, well above Arizona’s record average of $6.44.
With diesel is nearly double what it was at the same time in 2025, local truck drivers report that it is wiping out their profits.
"I’m pushing about 1,500 dollars a month," said Emilio Vasquez, who owns a truck driving business.
"Close to $1,000," said truck driver Tray Mack.
"One was $1,000, and another one was $600, and it wasn’t even a full tank," said one truck driver, who only identified herself as Brittany. "Two months ago, probably between, like, $400 and $500."
Dig deeper:
According to AAA, Arizona's average diesel price is now $6.44 a gallon. One year ago, it was just $3.65. For independent operators, that price hike is devastating.
"My profit’s not there no more. I’m just breaking off even just about," Vasquez said.
Most long-haul big rigs carry two fuel tanks which hold between 200 to 300 gallons. That means a single fill-up can cost anywhere from $1,200 to over $1,900.
Out-of-state drivers are even filling extra tanks in Arizona to avoid higher prices down the road.
"Actually I was supposed to bring some extra tanks with me to fill up here to take back," Vasquez said.
Why you should care:
Global conflict and supply chain disruptions are driving the surge, leaving long-haul drivers to absorb the blow.
"Gas prices on the regular cars been going up steadily for a while now so I can only imagine what it’s going to do us that’s driving semi-trucks," Brittany said.
"It sucks, but the only thing we can do is keep working and keep trying," Mack said.
There are rumors circulating online of a nationwide truck strike set for Oct. 1. However, a national organization that represents professional truck drivers reports that they are not participating.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Emilio Vasquez, Tray Mack, and another truck driver named Brittany. Supplemental information was also gathered from AAA and a national organization that represents professional truck drivers.