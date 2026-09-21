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Truck drivers voice concerns as Arizona diesel prices reach record high

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gas Prices
Published September 21, 2026 5:55 PM MST
Published September 21, 2026 5:55 PM MST
Record diesel prices hammer Arizona truck drivers
Record diesel prices hammer Arizona truck drivers

Record diesel prices hammer Arizona truck drivers

Diesel prices have reached an all-time high in Arizona, and that is creating financial strain for long-haul truck operators. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more.

The Brief

    • Diesel prices in Arizona have reached an all-time high of $6.44 a gallon, with local stations seeing prices as high as $6.69.
    • Long-haul truck drivers face fill-up costs ranging between $1,200 and $1,900 for single rigs holding 200 to 300 gallons.
    • Independent operators report that skyrocketing fuel costs caused by global conflict and supply chain disruptions are wiping out their profit margins.

PHOENIX - Diesel prices in Arizona have reached an all-time high, leaving some truck drivers facing a staggering $2,000 price tag just to fill up a single rig.

Local perspective:

At the Flying J off 67th Avenue and Latham, the diesel price is $6.69 a gallon, well above Arizona’s record average of $6.44.

With diesel is nearly double what it was at the same time in 2025, local truck drivers report that it is wiping out their profits.

"I’m pushing about 1,500 dollars a month," said Emilio Vasquez, who owns a truck driving business.

"Close to $1,000," said truck driver Tray Mack.

"One was $1,000, and another one was $600, and it wasn’t even a full tank," said one truck driver, who only identified herself as Brittany. "Two months ago, probably between, like, $400 and $500."

Dig deeper:

According to AAA, Arizona's average diesel price is now $6.44 a gallon. One year ago, it was just $3.65. For independent operators, that price hike is devastating.

"My profit’s not there no more. I’m just breaking off even just about," Vasquez said.

Most long-haul big rigs carry two fuel tanks which hold between 200 to 300 gallons. That means a single fill-up can cost anywhere from $1,200 to over $1,900.

Out-of-state drivers are even filling extra tanks in Arizona to avoid higher prices down the road.

"Actually I was supposed to bring some extra tanks with me to fill up here to take back," Vasquez said.

Why you should care:

Global conflict and supply chain disruptions are driving the surge, leaving long-haul drivers to absorb the blow.

"Gas prices on the regular cars been going up steadily for a while now so I can only imagine what it’s going to do us that’s driving semi-trucks," Brittany said.

"It sucks, but the only thing we can do is keep working and keep trying," Mack said.

There are rumors circulating online of a nationwide truck strike set for Oct. 1. However, a national organization that represents professional truck drivers reports that they are not participating.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Emilio Vasquez, Tray Mack, and another truck driver named Brittany. Supplemental information was also gathered from AAA and a national organization that represents professional truck drivers.

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