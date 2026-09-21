Truck drivers voice concerns as Arizona diesel prices reach record high

The Brief Diesel prices in Arizona have reached an all-time high of $6.44 a gallon, with local stations seeing prices as high as $6.69. Long-haul truck drivers face fill-up costs ranging between $1,200 and $1,900 for single rigs holding 200 to 300 gallons. Independent operators report that skyrocketing fuel costs caused by global conflict and supply chain disruptions are wiping out their profit margins.



Diesel prices in Arizona have reached an all-time high, leaving some truck drivers facing a staggering $2,000 price tag just to fill up a single rig.

Local perspective:

At the Flying J off 67th Avenue and Latham, the diesel price is $6.69 a gallon, well above Arizona’s record average of $6.44.

With diesel is nearly double what it was at the same time in 2025, local truck drivers report that it is wiping out their profits.

"I’m pushing about 1,500 dollars a month," said Emilio Vasquez, who owns a truck driving business.

"Close to $1,000," said truck driver Tray Mack.

"One was $1,000, and another one was $600, and it wasn’t even a full tank," said one truck driver, who only identified herself as Brittany. "Two months ago, probably between, like, $400 and $500."

Dig deeper:

According to AAA, Arizona's average diesel price is now $6.44 a gallon. One year ago, it was just $3.65. For independent operators, that price hike is devastating.

"My profit’s not there no more. I’m just breaking off even just about," Vasquez said.

Most long-haul big rigs carry two fuel tanks which hold between 200 to 300 gallons. That means a single fill-up can cost anywhere from $1,200 to over $1,900.

Out-of-state drivers are even filling extra tanks in Arizona to avoid higher prices down the road.

"Actually I was supposed to bring some extra tanks with me to fill up here to take back," Vasquez said.

Why you should care:

Global conflict and supply chain disruptions are driving the surge, leaving long-haul drivers to absorb the blow.

"Gas prices on the regular cars been going up steadily for a while now so I can only imagine what it’s going to do us that’s driving semi-trucks," Brittany said.

"It sucks, but the only thing we can do is keep working and keep trying," Mack said.

There are rumors circulating online of a nationwide truck strike set for Oct. 1. However, a national organization that represents professional truck drivers reports that they are not participating.