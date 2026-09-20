Tempe In-N-Out shooting leaves one injured as police search for suspect

The Brief A fight broke out between a group of men outside an In-N-Out burger joint in Tempe just after midnight on Sept. 20. One man pulled a gun during the altercation, leading to a struggle over the firearm that caused it to discharge. A man was struck by bullet fragments, treated at a hospital, and released, while the suspect fled before police arrived.



A fight outside a Tempe In-N-Out led to gunfire and a hunt for the suspect.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Sept. 20, Tempe Police said a fight broke out between a group of men at the burger joint near South Calle Los Cerros and Baseline Road.

During the fight, one man pulled a gun. After a struggle over the firearm, it discharged.

One man was struck by bullet fragments, according to officers, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The suspect, however, fled the area before authorities arrived.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries from the bullet fragments were not released. Police did not disclose any information about the suspect or what may have led up to the fight.

In-N-Out Chaos:

Back in July, another brawl ensued at a Tempe In-N-Out near Rural Road and Playa del Norte Drive, where customers were running for cover during the violent fight. By the time officers arrived at that scene, everyone involved in the fight had already taken off.

Map of the Tempe In-N-Out Burger location.