Seen on TV: September 29

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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Parlor Doughnuts

The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix

Durant’s Steakhouse

2611 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.durantssteakhouse.com

Live-streamed video