Seen on TV: September 29

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Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 AM MST, Yavapai County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:31 AM MST until TUE 9:30 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 AM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 5:30 AM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Dripping Springs, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:14 AM MST until TUE 6:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:33 AM MST until TUE 6:30 AM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:11 AM MST until TUE 8:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:20 AM MST until TUE 6:15 AM MST, Gila County, Pinal County

Seen on TV: September 29

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 29, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published September 29, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Parlor Doughnuts

The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix

Durant’s Steakhouse

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews