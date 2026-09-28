Arizona DPS trooper hospitalized following I-10 crash near Benson

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:05 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Dripping Springs, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Arizona DPS trooper hospitalized following I-10 crash near Benson

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Cochise County
Published September 28, 2026 3:14 PM MST
Published September 28, 2026 3:14 PM MST

The Brief

    • An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper sustained significant injuries after a collision involving a commercial vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson.
    • The injured trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment.
    • The driver of the commercial vehicle was reportedly not hurt.

BENSON, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper suffered significant injuries following a crash with a commercial vehicle on a highway on Monday.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 28 on eastbound Interstate 10 within milepost 302, near Benson.

The trooper was significantly hurt following the collision, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the commercial vehicle was reported to be uninjured.

What we don't know:

The exact injuries the trooper sustained are unknown. Officials did not release what type of commercial vehicle was involved. 

The cause of the crash was not released.

What's next:

DPS is investigating the crash.

Map of Benson, Arizona.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Cochise CountyNews