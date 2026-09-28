Arizona DPS trooper hospitalized following I-10 crash near Benson
BENSON, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper suffered significant injuries following a crash with a commercial vehicle on a highway on Monday.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 28 on eastbound Interstate 10 within milepost 302, near Benson.
The trooper was significantly hurt following the collision, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the commercial vehicle was reported to be uninjured.
What we don't know:
The exact injuries the trooper sustained are unknown. Officials did not release what type of commercial vehicle was involved.
The cause of the crash was not released.
What's next:
DPS is investigating the crash.
Map of Benson, Arizona.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.