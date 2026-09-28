Arizona DPS trooper hospitalized following I-10 crash near Benson

The Brief An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper sustained significant injuries after a collision involving a commercial vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson. The injured trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the commercial vehicle was reportedly not hurt.



An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper suffered significant injuries following a crash with a commercial vehicle on a highway on Monday.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 28 on eastbound Interstate 10 within milepost 302, near Benson.

The trooper was significantly hurt following the collision, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the commercial vehicle was reported to be uninjured.

What we don't know:

The exact injuries the trooper sustained are unknown. Officials did not release what type of commercial vehicle was involved.

The cause of the crash was not released.

What's next:

DPS is investigating the crash.

Map of Benson, Arizona.