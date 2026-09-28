Seen on TV: September 28

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Monday, September 28, 2026

OdySea

Meet Croissant, the shy pufferfish turned viral star

https://www.instagram.com/odysea.aquarium

Butters

7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1032

Phoenix, AZ 85054

www.butterscafe.com

Lonestar Pet Treats

4815 E Carefree Hwy Suite 110

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://lonestartreatsaz.com/

Taste Buds with Stephanie

Mini Moo Barn

2538 E Maddock Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://minimoobarn.com/

Live-streamed video