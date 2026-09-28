Seen on TV: September 28
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Monday, September 28, 2026
OdySea
- Meet Croissant, the shy pufferfish turned viral star
- https://www.instagram.com/odysea.aquarium
Butters
- 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1032
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- www.butterscafe.com
Lonestar Pet Treats
- 4815 E Carefree Hwy Suite 110
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://lonestartreatsaz.com/
Taste Buds with Stephanie
Mini Moo Barn
- 2538 E Maddock Rd.
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://minimoobarn.com/