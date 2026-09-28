Seen on TV: September 28

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Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Aguila Valley
7
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: September 28

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 28, 2026 6:59 AM MST Published September 28, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Monday, September 28, 2026

OdySea

Butters

Lonestar Pet Treats

Taste Buds with Stephanie

Mini Moo Barn

Live-streamed video

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