'I want to be wanted': Torey Lovullo addresses his uncertain future with D-backs

The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday after the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Torey Lovullo's contract is set to expire in the offseason. Lovullo is the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history.



The Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday and now their skipper is addressing his uncertain future in the desert.

It came down to the final game of the regular season, but the D-backs were denied a wild-card berth when the Phillies beat the Rays. Arizona went on to lose their game to the Padres in San Diego.

"I want to be wanted"

What they're saying:

"Arizona's my home. I love Arizona and the people, and the fans are spectacular, so the group that I work for is amazing. I love being around them every single day. I don't want that to change. I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted," Lovullo told reporters after Sunday's loss.

Lovullo is the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history, going 750-768 during a full decade in charge — but he finished this season on a one-year deal. During his tenure, the D-backs have posted five winning records in the past nine years, highlighted by their 2023 World Series appearance.

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 25, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

When asked by reporters if he would consider returning on another short-term deal, Lovullo replied: "I don’t know. I just want to be wanted. I’ll leave it at that. It’s hard to say. It’s probably not the conversation to have right now. I need to think about a few things."