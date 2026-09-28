Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo brings rain and flash flood risks to the state

The Brief Outer bands from Hurricane Polo off Baja California are bringing a warm, muggy storm system and rain chances to Arizona. Phoenix could see about a half inch of rain, with the highest chances occurring overnight into Tuesday morning. Higher elevations face flash flooding risks and could receive one to three inches of rainfall depending on the location.



A warm storm system driven by the outer layers of Hurricane Polo is bringing muggy conditions, a light breeze, and high rain chances across Arizona.

What to Expect Today:

The storm system produced a sunrise view over Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, where high temperatures are expected to reach the 80s. Cloud cover also obscured the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff, where temperatures registered at 51 degrees during the morning hours.

Hurricane Polo is brewing off Baja California and pushing tropical moisture northward into the state. After reaching Category 5 intensity, the storm decreased to a Category 4 and subsequently a Category 3. As it moves toward landfall, its intensity will continue to weaken, but sustained winds are projected at 110 mph and 10 mph during the evening hours, dropping to 45 mph by Tuesday at 11 a.m. Despite the drop in wind intensity, the system is delivering significant rain activity.

Rain chances will continue through Tuesday. Areas in eastern Arizona are receiving the primary brunt of the initial storm activity. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day in Phoenix, with the greatest probability of rain developing overnight and continuing into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall in Phoenix is expected to reach approximately a half inch, leading to wet conditions and raindrops on roadways across various parts of the area. A high temperature of 82 degrees is forecast alongside the rainfall.

Higher elevation areas in northern and central Arizona have the potential to receive one to three inches of rain. Flash flood warnings and risks remain in effect for Flagstaff, Prescott, and Show Low. Recent heavy storm activity in Prescott, along with runoff risks in areas extending south through Cave Creek, Black Canyon City, and the Verde Valley, could cause dry riverbeds to flow rapidly.

While central Arizona and the High Country may experience occasional breaks between lighter rain showers and stronger thunderstorms, storm activity will remain consistent across higher elevations before the core system moves off to the northeast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.