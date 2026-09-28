Body of man recovered from West Phoenix canal
PHOENIX - The body of a man was recovered from a Phoenix canal Monday afternoon, described to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," police said.
What we know:
Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a water rescue at around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 28.
A man was found in the canal who was determined to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," officials said.
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What we don't know:
The identity of the man and the events leading up to the recovery are unknown at this time.
What's next:
Phoenix Police are continuing their investigation.
Map of the area where the body was recovered.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department.