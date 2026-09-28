Body of man recovered from West Phoenix canal

The Brief Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a water rescue. A man was recovered from the canal and determined to be beyond resuscitative efforts, officials said. The identity of the man and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unknown.



The body of a man was recovered from a Phoenix canal Monday afternoon, described to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," police said.

What we know:

Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a water rescue at around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 28.

A man was found in the canal who was determined to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," officials said.

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What we don't know:

The identity of the man and the events leading up to the recovery are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are continuing their investigation.

Map of the area where the body was recovered.