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Body of man recovered from West Phoenix canal

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published September 28, 2026 4:15 PM MST
Published September 28, 2026 4:15 PM MST

The Brief

    • Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a water rescue.
    • A man was recovered from the canal and determined to be beyond resuscitative efforts, officials said.
    • The identity of the man and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unknown.

PHOENIX - The body of a man was recovered from a Phoenix canal Monday afternoon, described to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," police said. 

What we know:

Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a water rescue at around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 28. 

A man was found in the canal who was determined to be "beyond resuscitative efforts," officials said. 

Image 1 of 3

 

What we don't know:

The identity of the man and the events leading up to the recovery are unknown at this time. 

What's next:

Phoenix Police are continuing their investigation.

Map of the area where the body was recovered.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department.

PhoenixNews