Globe reflects on flood recovery as new storms hit the area

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
33
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:03 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 2:55 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:14 PM MST until WED 3:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:18 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Graham County, Pinal County, Cochise County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:27 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County, Navajo County, Navajo County, Apache County, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:53 PM MDT until WED 6:45 AM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from TUE 5:52 PM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:25 PM MST until THU 3:34 AM MST, Graham County
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:16 PM MST until WED 3:15 AM MST, Graham County, Pima County, Pinal County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Gila County, Gila County
Flood Warning
from TUE 5:53 PM MST until WED 5:45 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:38 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:23 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:25 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:34 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:20 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:54 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:19 PM MST until WED 12:15 AM MST, Graham County, Pima County, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:26 PM MST until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:54 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:44 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County

Globe reflects on flood recovery as new storms hit the area

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Updated September 29, 2026 5:22 PM MST Published September 29, 2026 4:43 PM MST
Globe tested by rain one year after deadly floods
Globe tested by rain one year after deadly floods

Globe tested by rain one year after deadly floods

Globe residents share their recovery stories and anxiety as rain returns one year after deadly flash floods. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • A flood watch remains active for southern Gila County, including Globe and Miami, through 9 p.m.
    • The weather comes one year after historic, deadly flash flooding destroyed local homes and businesses in the region.
    • City officials have since completed vital creek mitigation work, but efforts to rebuild continue.

GLOBE, Ariz. - A flood watch remains in effect for southern Gila County until 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 29, and that includes the Globe/Miami area.

This latest round of storms came around one year following the historic and deadly flash floods that ripped through the region, and in the City of Globe, the forecast brings back heavy emotions.

"I guess they call it, what is that? PTSD. There's a little bit of that going around where people get anxiety. You know?" one Globe resident said.

Local perspective:

Globe Mayor Al Gameros noted the emotional toll the disaster left behind. "There's a lot of anxiety now. A lot of trauma that took place witnessing what happened in our community," Gameros said.

Saturday marked one year since the historic deadly flooding tore through Globe, destroying homes and businesses.

"Water was all the way up," local resident Debbie Cox said. "I mean in the Mexican food place right over there they were literally sitting on air conditioners to have the water recede so they could even get out. It was very bad."

Gameros recalled the damage to local establishments.

"El Ranchito, down here this restaurant, all their stuff was just destroyed in there. I mean water rose to about 6 foot level, 5 to 6 foot level," Gameros said.

Big picture view:

But a lot has changed over the past 12 months. Not only has the city worked tirelessly to rebuild, but officials also implemented vital flood mitigation strategies.

"They've done a lot of work on the creek system. They've cleaned up a lot, so the water flows better," a resident said. "It's helped quite a bit."

City leaders focused heavily on local waterways to prevent future disasters. "We have about 2.8 miles of creek that runs through our city. We took the sediment down, widened them up, and we secured some of the walls," Gameros said.

Cox expressed optimism about the community's progress during the recent rainfall. "It's a lot better now. There's still work to do. But you can see with the rain that we've had going on steady. Our washes are still staying in their border line," " Cox said. "Hopefully since it's supposed to end tonight, we will be ok."

Those physical improvements are brought to life by a community that refuses to give up.

"Between all the people that came up here and helped," Cox said. "If it hadn't been for that, it would not look like it does now."

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from various Globe residents and the city's mayor, Al Gameros.

MonsoonsGila CountyNews