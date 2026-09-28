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Flash flood risk rises in Arizona as heavy rain moves into the state

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Updated September 28, 2026 6:53 PM MST Published September 28, 2026 6:33 PM MST
Arizona braces for late-season monsoon storm
Arizona braces for late-season monsoon storm

Arizona braces for late-season monsoon storm

Remnants of offshore hurricanes could bring up to two inches of rain to parts of Arizona, and areas east of Phoenix are at the highest risk for floods. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has more.

The Brief

    • Monsoon season officially ends on Wednesday, and most of Arizona is under a flood watch through Tuesday evening as storm systems move toward the West Coast.
    • The rainfall is largely beneficial for the dry region, but rapid accumulation on hard ground creates a flash flooding risk, especially east of Phoenix.
    • Residents in at-risk homes are advised to prepare sandbags and stack them in a brick pattern near doors and entryways.

PHOENIX - Monsoon season officially ends on Wednesday, and parts of the Valley are getting one more splash of rain this week.

The majority of Arizona is under a flood watch on Sept. 28 that was issued by the National Weather Service, as rain is expected throughout most of the state due to the storm systems moving toward the West Coast.

What To Expect:

Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Phoenix, said, "We can see anywhere from a half an inch to as much as two inches of rain in some areas."

The National Weather Service says the state can expect widespread rain through Tuesday evening. That is due to storm systems moving toward the West Coast.

"What's happening is that we have a combination of moisture associated with the remnants of what was once Hurricane Odalys and then Hurricane Polo, which is now going to make landfall in the Baja, California, area later today," Lojero said.

Local perspective:

Meteorologists say in most areas of Arizona, the rain is needed, but there is still a risk for flooding, especially in areas east of Phoenix.

Brian Hurley, senior national forecaster for the National Weather Service, said, "I think for most areas, it's going to be beneficial rainfall. But because it has been so dry, sometimes the soils could be very, the term is hydrophobic. We start seeing more runoff because the ground is hard."

"Any time you see heavy rainfall in such a short amount of time, especially those areas that get the majority of activity are going to be at the greatest risk for flash flooding," Lojero added.

What Residents are Saying:

"It feels good. It cleans the pollution. I'm loving it," resident Josie Saldane said. 

The rain was a welcome sight for many today, bringing some cooler temps to the Valley.

"It's really cool getting a nice cold breeze and we kind of need that too," resident Jordan Reed said. 

Big picture view:

But for visitors and recent transplants, the desert downpours pale in comparison to the storms back home.

"It rains a lot less and definitely not as hard," Hannah Sharkey and Chris Esquivias said. "I think here it seems like it was a lot of rain but if we were back home, it was just the regular."

"First time we saw rain here since we've been coming here, so it doesn't rain as much here," Chicago visitor Ted Lietz added.

Having Sandbags Handy:

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County says anyone whose home may be at risk should have sandbags on hand just in case. Kim McMahon, public information officer for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, advised, "You fill the sandbags halfway the three quarters of the way full of sand, and you stack them in a brick pattern."

"You want to focus on places like your doors or, garage doors, anywhere where the water could come in or that it’s below," McMahon said.

Free sand for sandbags in parts of the Valley
Free sand for sandbags in parts of the Valley

Free sand for sandbags in parts of the Valley

As active weather moves across parts of Arizona, some cities in the Phoenix area are providing free sand, so that people can fill up sandbags ahead as a way to prepare for potential flash flooding. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

Monsoon Season Nears End:

With the official monsoon season wrapping up on Sept. 30th, some long-time residents say this summer felt quieter than in past years.

"This monsoon season wasn't really that bad. Compared to last year, the monsoon season was really dusty," said Reed.

But even just a few raindrops can cause trouble on the roads.

"First part of the rain, the roads are going to be kind of oily so don't slam on the brakes too hard," Saldane said. "I just stay far away from the car in front of me. I take precaution."

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service says the majority of flood risks will be in areas east of Phoenix, along with parts of New Mexico. Things should clear up by Sept. 30.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Phoenix; Brian Hurley, senior national forecaster for the National Weather Service; and Kim McMahon, public information officer for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

MonsoonsPhoenixNews