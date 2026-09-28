Man killed in shooting at Phoenix home, suspect at large

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Dripping Springs, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
7
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Man killed in shooting at Phoenix home, suspect at large

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 28, 2026 8:10 AM MST
Published September 28, 2026 8:10 AM MST
article

A man was killed in a shooting on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the suspect is at large. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • An unidentified man was killed in a shooting on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody.

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting on Sunday night at a home in Phoenix left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the home, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting. 

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews