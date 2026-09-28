Man killed in shooting at Phoenix home, suspect at large
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PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting on Sunday night at a home in Phoenix left a man dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police say when officers got to the home, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department