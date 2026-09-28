Man killed in shooting at Phoenix home, suspect at large

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The Brief An unidentified man was killed in a shooting on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody.



Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting on Sunday night at a home in Phoenix left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 27 near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the home, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is not in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened: