Stormy day for Arizona; Couple accused of killing their son-in-law | Nightly Roundup

Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Dripping Springs, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley