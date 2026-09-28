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from MON 7:56 PM MST until TUE 2:45 AM MST, Coconino County
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Stormy day for Arizona; Couple accused of killing their son-in-law | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 28, 2026 6:20 PM MST Published September 28, 2026 6:15 PM MST

PHOENIX - From lower US-China tariffs on certain goods to the latest weather updates for Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, September 28, 2026.

1. Man allegedly killed by family members

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New York Times games engineer killed by in-laws in Dublin: police
article

New York Times games engineer killed by in-laws in Dublin: police

The 40-year-old man killed near a Dublin park, allegedly by his in-laws – who witnesses said took turns shooting at him – was a New York Times games engineer who had previously been charged with child abuse.

2. Top video on our YouTube: Tariffs to be lowered on certain items

3. A stormy day for Arizona

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Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo brings rain and flash flood risks to the state
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Arizona weather forecast: Hurricane Polo brings rain and flash flood risks to the state

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo is moving across Arizona, bringing muggy conditions, rain to Phoenix, and flash flood risks for high country communities including Flagstaff and Prescott.

4. Watch: Trump announces new steel plant project and other initiatives

5. ASU report on collapsed hockey player disputed by anonymous teammates

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ASU hockey players anonymously dispute university report after Matthew Mayich collapses
article

ASU hockey players anonymously dispute university report after Matthew Mayich collapses

Seven anonymous ASU hockey players sent a letter challenging an internal report on Matthew Mayich's Aug. 20 collapse, demanding an external probe and calling for the coaching staff to be placed on administrative leave.

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