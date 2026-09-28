Stormy day for Arizona; Couple accused of killing their son-in-law | Nightly Roundup

From lower US-China tariffs on certain goods to the latest weather updates for Arizona, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, September 28, 2026.

1. Man allegedly killed by family members

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2. Top video on our YouTube: Tariffs to be lowered on certain items

3. A stormy day for Arizona

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4. Watch: Trump announces new steel plant project and other initiatives

5. ASU report on collapsed hockey player disputed by anonymous teammates