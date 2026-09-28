ASU hockey players anonymously dispute university report after Matthew Mayich collapses

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The Brief Seven anonymous Arizona State University men's hockey players submitted a formal response to President Michael M. Crow challenging an administrative report regarding the Aug. 20 workout where teammate Matthew Mayich collapsed. The players detailed severe safety violations, unapproved instructors, and hydration restrictions during the 75-minute outdoor session, calling for an independent investigation and administrative leave for involved staff. The submission requests written determinations on policy violations, interim coaching leadership before the Oct. 2 season opener, and full whistleblower protections against retaliation from the coaching staff.



Seven anonymous members of the 2026–27 Arizona State University men's hockey team submitted a formal response to President Michael M. Crow through legal counsel. The letter addresses the Aug. 20 workout during which player Matthew Mayich collapsed.

The players challenge the administrative findings in Senior VP James Rund’s report, detail procedural and safety violations, describe the event from their perspective, and present comparisons. They call for protective measures, administrative leave for involved staff, and an independent investigation.

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What they're saying:

In a Sept. 28 letter to Arizona State University President Michael Crow, seven anonymous ASU hockey players said they read and are responding to a Sept. 21 report by James Rund, senior vice president for educational outreach and student services. (Click here to read the report from ASU)

The letter from the students was sent through attorney Timothy J. Casey.

"We are members of the Arizona State University men’s hockey team. We were at Sun Angel Stadium on the morning of August 20, 2026, when our teammate Matthew Mayich collapsed. We have read the Initial Report that Senior Vice President James Rund delivered to you on September 21," the players said. "The Rund report attaches two ASU policies: the Sun Devil Athletics policy on outside consultants and the Exertional Heat Illness Policy signed by ASU’s team physician. It recommends that a panel study best practices. It does not compare what happened on August 20 with those two policies, and it does not identify who was responsible for following them."

They continue, "To our knowledge, no one involved has been placed on leave, suspended, or disciplined. The head coach who selected the instructor and scheduled the session continues to lead our program."

The players said they submitted the report anonymously because they fear retaliation from all coaching staff. They noted that all coaches present during the Aug. 20 workout remain in their roles and still control playing time, roster status and scholarships. The players added that their attorney has verified their identities and holds their signed statements.

The players asked the university president to review their report, address their questions and take action before their Oct. 2 season opener. Pointing to university policy that gives the president final authority over athletics, the players urged the school to appoint an interim coaching staff during the investigation. They said they should not have to choose between reporting the Aug. 20 incident and protecting their hockey careers.

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The backstory:

Mayich, 21, was participating in the team's first official practice of the 2026–27 hockey season on Aug. 20, just over a week after arriving from Canada. The workout was a demanding routine led by a former Green Beret, similar to training shown in a U.S. Army video posted on YouTube.

The following details come from a Sept. 28 report released by the law firm, Schmitt Schneck Even & Williams, P.C., representing seven anonymous ASU hockey players.

Unapproved Consultant

Outside instructor Tim Ziesel was not vetted or approved under ASU's Outside Consultants policy, which prohibits interaction with student-athletes prior to formal clearance.

No written workout plan was submitted or reviewed by ASU’s strength and conditioning staff. No certifications (First Aid, CPR, AED) were verified.

Discrepancies in Workout Duration & Conditions

The workout lasted over 75 minutes (7:05 a.m. to Mayich's collapse around 8:23 a.m.), contrary to claims that it was a 45-minute session.

Mayich had been in Arizona for eight days and participated in only one or two short outdoor circuits (5-minute trips pushing weighted plates) prior to Aug. 20.

Only one brief water break occurred (roughly 35–45 minutes in). Water was reached by only the first few drill finishers (around eight players); Mayich and most others received no water.

The players reported that extra exercise was used as punishment for falling behind or miscounting.

Signs of Distress and Emergency Response Failures

Players displayed signs of heat illness (vomiting, dropping to knees, disorientation). Mayich was visibly disoriented during bear crawls and leaned on a teammate to stay upright before the final medicine-ball relays.

The required cold-water immersion tub, ice chests, and core (rectal) thermometer were not present on the field.

Mayich was sat upright twice (contrary to first-aid protocols). Cooling attempts were limited to squirt bottles, a few dry/lightly wetted towels, and a brief spray from a warm garden hose until EMS arrived. No core temperature was taken.

Timeline:

6:40 – 6:45 a.m.

Players report to Mullett Arena, change into provided T-shirts, attend a brief meeting with Head Coach Greg Powers and Tim Ziesel, and walk to Sun Angel Stadium.

7 – 7:05 a.m.

Assembly on the field; Ziesel begins sprints, push-ups, planks, flutter kicks. Miscounts result in team-wide punitive exercises.

Early Session

Players show signs of distress; one drops to a knee, two vomit. Ziesel asks a vomiting player if he is "throwing up or just taking a break."

Pre-Water Break

Players hold planks in direct sun while Ziesel speaks. Sideline water remains untouched.

7:40 – 7:50 a.m.

Bear crawls with cutoff lines. Coach Powers suggests water; Ziesel grants a seconds-long water break for the top eight finishers only. Mayich and others receive no water.

Later Circuits

Mayich crawls on hands/knees, appears disoriented, and nearly falls upon standing. An assistant coach records video/photos on a phone.

8:05 a.m.

Ziesel holds players in push-up positions, then stands them in direct sun while addressing them. Mayich leans on a teammate to stay upright. Ziesel assigns medicine-ball relays and leaves the field.

Final Relays

Relays proceed, supervised solely by ASU coaches and trainer. Mayich carries a heavy ball, drops it, misses picking it up twice, stumbles, and collapses twice.

8:23 a.m.

Mayich collapses completely and stops responding; lips turn gray.

Following Minutes

Teammates and staff move Mayich, sit him upright, squirt water on him, and apply towels. He is carried to a shaded parking area, sat upright again, and sprayed briefly with warm hose water.

Dig deeper:

The university report cited three prior outdoor workouts as sufficient heat exposure. The players counter that these were merely brief indoor-to-outdoor plate pushes that did not provide true exercise-specific heat acclimatization.

While the university noted a clearance request was submitted, the players state the outside consultant was never officially approved or vetted for safety certifications, violating university policy.

The university estimated temperatures using an off-site weather station under "mostly cloudy" skies. The players point out that no on-field heat measurements were taken; conditions were in direct sun.

The university reported a water break 20 minutes in with players drinking freely. Players recall only one brief break of 35 to 45 minutes in which only reached top finishers, leaving Mayich and most of the team without water.

The university stated staff were present throughout. Players clarify that the outside consultant left early, leaving the coaches and trainer as the sole supervisors when Mayich collapsed during the final drills.

The university report stated the trainer applied iced towels and cool water. The players counter that no required immersion tub, ice, or core temperature monitoring were available; instead, staff used small sideline towels, squirt bottles, and warm hose water, while sitting Mayich upright twice against standard protocols.

Post-Incident Response:

Head Coach Powers reportedly downplayed the collapse afterward, characterizing it as "just a little heat stroke" and "heat exhaustion," that he had "seen this a million times," and that Mayich "just needs an IV." He claimed the team was closer to the Frozen Four because Mayich pushed himself to the limit.

Police interviews given by players were shared directly with the university’s internal administrative review without prior notice to the players.

"Some of us gave statements to ASU Police, some without a parent or lawyer present," the letter from the players said.

An attorney representing Matthew Mayich and his parents asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a Sept. 23 letter to open a criminal investigation into the incident.

FOX 10 reached out to Ziesel's lawyer, following the letter released by the anonymous players on Sept. 28, but they declined to comment. We also reached out to ASU for a comment on this report, and the university said "we have nothing else to add at this time."

Direct Demands:

The players would like the university to issue written determinations on whether Outside Consultants and Exertional Heat Illness policies were violated on Aug. 20.

Administrative Leave

Place all staff responsible for approving, conducting, and supervising the session on administrative leave pending investigation.

Interim Coaching Staff

Appoint an interim coaching staff (suggesting candidates like former NHL player Shane Doan) so players can participate in the inquiry without fearing for their scholarships or roster status.

"People who have the expertise and connection to ASU, former players such as Shane Doan would be excellent candidates for interim coaching," the letter read.

External Investigation

Refer the investigation to an outside agency from the university.

Whistleblower Protection

Provide written assurances that players will be protected from retaliation.

Safety Protocols

Enforce required safety measures (on-field Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WGBT) monitoring, ice tubs on site, emergency action plans) before any future outdoor conditioning.

Public Accountability

Publish final findings answering 19 specific questions regarding vetting, medical response, supervision, and personnel actions.