Mother in Pima County child abuse investigation dies from self-inflicted injuries, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Mohave County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:56 PM MST until TUE 2:45 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Dripping Springs, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Mazatzal Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 AM MDT until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Advisory
until TUE 12:15 AM MST, Mohave County

Mother in Pima County child abuse investigation dies from self-inflicted injuries, deputies say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 28, 2026 8:55 PM MST
Published September 28, 2026 8:55 PM MST
article

A mother arrested in a Pima County child abuse case has died from apparent self-inflicted injuries, officials say. Her three children remain in state custody following her arrest.

The Brief

    • Deputies uncovered alleged severe child abuse involving three children in Pima County after responding to a runaway report on Sept. 22.
    • The mother, Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, and stepfather, Michael Aaron Menzie, were arrested and booked into jail on child abuse charges.
    • Lee-Sharp has since died from self-inflicted injuries in Pinal County while the investigation remains active.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

– 

A mother arrested in a Pima County child abuse investigation involving three children has died from self-inflicted injuries in Pinal County, the sheriff's department said on Sept. 28.

The backstory:

On Sept. 22, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home near Quinlin Trail and Silver Star Drive for a report about a runaway teen who needed medication.

"Deputies who arrived on scene received a report that 15-year-old Ryker Lee ran away and was last seen leaving the property on camera on September 22, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m.," the sheriff's department said.

The call revealed alleged child abuse of three children, including Lee. Deputies say they discovered Lee had been confined to a small, padlocked room inside a recreational vehicle that didn't have running water, a restroom, or air conditioning.

The two other children, ages eight and 10, were found in "deplorable" and "unsanitary" conditions inside the main home.

The kids' mother, 39-year-old Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, was arrested. Their stepfather, 43-year-old Michael Aaron Menzie, was also arrested. They were booked into jail and accused of three counts of child abuse.

The Department of Child Safety took custody of the younger siblings while the search continued for Lee.

Dig deeper:

Three days later, on Sept. 25, the sheriff's department said a community tip helped find Lee around 1 p.m. about three miles from his home.

That's not where the case ends.

Two days later, at around 5 a.m., the department got word about a man having a mental health crisis. When a deputy went to check on him, the man appeared to have died from self-inflicted injuries.

The kids' mother was also found dead from apparent self-inflicted injuries, the department said.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the death of Danielle Lee-Sharp, the mother of Ryker Lee, in Pinal County. Our investigators are in contact with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office," the county said. "Ryker and his two siblings remain in custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. No additional information will be released at this time as this is an active investigation."

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified, and it wasn't ruled out if the man was the stepfather. Investigators have not said what's next for Lee and his two siblings.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Pima County.

Crime and Public SafetyPima CountyNews