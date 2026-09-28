Nancy Guthrie disappearance: New potential ransom note emerges nearly eight months later

The Brief The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a new possible ransom note and related social media posts in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was discovered missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. A reward of over $1 million remains offered for her recovery.



In a new update in the Nancy Guthrie case on Sept. 28, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says they are looking into a new possible ransom note related to the investigation.

What we know:

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she vanished from her Tucson-area home. She was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. Family members reported her missing the next day after she did not show up for church.

Over the course of the investigation, multiple media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes since the disappearance. TMZ said it received several emails, including a "highly sophisticated" bitcoin demand. The outlet added that it forwarded all the messages to the FBI. On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

Fast-forward nearly eight months, Pima County deputies annunced that they are "aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation." They added that "Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note," as they look into the potential note to determine its credibility.

Dig deeper:

In a July 13 post on X, the sheriff's department says they are aware of social media posts "circulating about the Guthrie investigation that include a QR code requesting money."



"PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation," the sheriff's department said. "Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it."

Why you should care:

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

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What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: