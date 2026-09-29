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Hurricane Polo remnants hit Arizona; combat robot shows moves | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 29, 2026 6:54 PM MST Published September 29, 2026 6:27 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a day of active weather in parts of Arizona to a combat-training robot, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

1. Hurricane remnants bring more rain to parts of Arizona

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Flash flood watches active as Hurricane Polo remnants hit the state
article

Arizona weather forecast: Flash flood watches active as Hurricane Polo remnants hit the state

Morning rain and thunderstorms hit the Phoenix area before drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.

2. New leads in notorious cold case

3. Rare execution in Tennessee

Featured

Tennessee set to execute first woman in more than 200 years for 1995 murder of classmate
article

Tennessee set to execute first woman in more than 200 years for 1995 murder of classmate

The state of Tennessee will carry out a death sentence Wednesday on a woman convicted in a 1995 killing, marking the first time it will execute a female since the early 1800s.

4. Robot trains for combat sports

5. Viral GoFundMe campaign refunded after organizer admitted to faking identity

Featured

$745K returned to donors after GoFundMe says elderly couple's daughter made up neighbor's identity
article

$745K returned to donors after GoFundMe says elderly couple's daughter made up neighbor's identity

GoFundMe refunded over $745,000 after discovering a viral campaign for an elderly man was organized by his daughter in The Colony, who violated terms by faking her identity as a stranger.

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