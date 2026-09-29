Hurricane Polo remnants hit Arizona; combat robot shows moves | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a day of active weather in parts of Arizona to a combat-training robot, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
1. Hurricane remnants bring more rain to parts of Arizona
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Morning rain and thunderstorms hit the Phoenix area before drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.
2. New leads in notorious cold case
3. Rare execution in Tennessee
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The state of Tennessee will carry out a death sentence Wednesday on a woman convicted in a 1995 killing, marking the first time it will execute a female since the early 1800s.
4. Robot trains for combat sports
5. Viral GoFundMe campaign refunded after organizer admitted to faking identity
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GoFundMe refunded over $745,000 after discovering a viral campaign for an elderly man was organized by his daughter in The Colony, who violated terms by faking her identity as a stranger.