Best-selling Christian authors arrested; bodies found inside Valley home l Morning News Brief

From high beef prices, to abandoned construction projects, and a fatal Peoria incident, here are your top stories for October 1, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Christian authors accused in child abuse case
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A North Texas couple, who are best-selling Christian authors, has been arrested following an investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Keene Police Department.
2. Ground beef prices surge as U.S. cattle herd drops
3. Man, woman found dead inside Valley home
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Peoria Police are investigating a possible double suicide after an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Village Parkway on Wednesday morning.
4. Customers report more abandoned Holtzman construction jobs
5. Local boxer accused of killing toddler
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A 23-year-old boxer faces first-degree murder charges after an autopsy revealed severe internal organ injuries on a 2-year-old in Mesa.