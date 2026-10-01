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Best-selling Christian authors arrested; bodies found inside Valley home l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 1, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published October 1, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From high beef prices, to abandoned construction projects, and a fatal Peoria incident, here are your top stories for October 1, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Christian authors accused in child abuse case

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Best-selling Christian authors from North Texas arrested following investigation into child abuse
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Best-selling Christian authors from North Texas arrested following investigation into child abuse

A North Texas couple, who are best-selling Christian authors, has been arrested following an investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Keene Police Department.

2. Ground beef prices surge as U.S. cattle herd drops

3. Man, woman found dead inside Valley home

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Husband and wife found dead in Peoria home in possible double suicide, police say
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Husband and wife found dead in Peoria home in possible double suicide, police say

Peoria Police are investigating a possible double suicide after an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Village Parkway on Wednesday morning.

4. Customers report more abandoned Holtzman construction jobs

5. Local boxer accused of killing toddler

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Boxer accused of killing toddler, abusing 1-year-old child in Mesa
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Boxer accused of killing toddler, abusing 1-year-old child in Mesa

A 23-year-old boxer faces first-degree murder charges after an autopsy revealed severe internal organ injuries on a 2-year-old in Mesa.

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