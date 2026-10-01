Seen on TV: October 1

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Thursday, October 1, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk

Oct. 24

Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

MakingStridesWalk.org/PhoenixAZ

Lucky Strike

7000 E Mayo Blvd Building #19

Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://www.luckystrikeent.com

Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen

Live-streamed video