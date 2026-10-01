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Seen on TV: October 1

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 1, 2026 8:04 AM MST Published October 1, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk 

Lucky Strike

Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews