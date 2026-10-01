Seen on TV: October 1
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Thursday, October 1, 2026
Village Health Clubs & Spas
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix Walk
- Oct. 24
- Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- MakingStridesWalk.org/PhoenixAZ
Lucky Strike
- 7000 E Mayo Blvd Building #19
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- https://www.luckystrikeent.com
Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen