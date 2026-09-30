Shooting at Arizona In-N-Out leaves man hurt, suspect arrested

The Brief Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot on Sept. 28 in the parking lot of a Tucson In-N-Out Burger. The suspect in the shooting, identified as Charles Whipple, was arrested at the scene. Whipple was booked into jail and is accused of attempted second-degree murder.



A suspect accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of a southern Arizona In-N-Out Burger has been arrested.

What we know:

Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, Marana police say they were called to the In-N-Out Burger, located in Tucson near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road, for a welfare check. As the officers were responding, other officers who were near the In-N-Out on an unrelated call heard gunshots coming from the fast food restaurant.

When the officers got to the In-N-Out, they found a man lying on the ground near his car who had been shot. Police say the officers also found another man, later identified as Charles Whipple, pointing a gun at the victim.

Whipple was detained by police and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between Whipple and the victim at the drive-thru.

"Through witness interviews and a review of surveillance footage, investigators determined the incident began while the victim’s vehicle was stopped in the drive-through lane for an extended period. Whipple approached the victim, who shortly after proceeded forward through the drive-through. Whipple crossed the parking lot to the end of the drive-through lane, where the victim had stopped again," police said. "As the victim began driving through the parking lot, Whipple fired three rounds toward the driver’s side window. One round or fragment of a round struck the victim. After the victim stopped the vehicle, Whipple approached him, ordered him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and directed him to the ground. The victim remained on the ground until officers arrived moments later."

Whipple was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of attempted second-degree murder and endangerment.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 520-382-1900.

Map of the In-N-Out Burger: