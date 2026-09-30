ASU hockey coach put on leave amid investigation into Matthew Mayich's collapse

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The Brief ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers has been placed on administrative leave after one of his players collapsed during an outdoor team workout last month. Matthew Mayich, 21, is in a coma after he collapsed during a workout at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20. ASU says assistant coach Mike Corbett will take over the team until an interim head coach is named.



Greg Powers, the head coach of Arizona State University hockey, has been placed on administrative leave after one of his players collapsed during an outdoor team workout on campus.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Sept. 30, ASU said assistant coach Mike Corbett would take over as the team's season opens this weekend. An interim head coach will be named at a later date.

"Our focus continues to be on Matthew and his family, and on our student-athletes to make sure they have the support they need during this time and as the season begins," ASU Athletics Director Graham Rossini said. "We have continued to collect as much information as possible. After thorough and careful deliberation, I believe this is the best move to provide stability for the hockey program."

National Collegiate Hockey Conference statement

The backstory:

Matthew Mayich, 21, collapsed during an outdoor workout on the morning of Aug. 20 that was led by a former Green Beret.

The workout occurred at Sun Angel Stadium on the university campus. The emergency call came out at 8:31 a.m. The temperature was in the mid-80s at the time, with 51% humidity. By the time Mayich arrived at the hospital, he was in critical condition and in a coma, where he remains.

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The St. Louis Blues drafted Mayich in 2023, but he made a pit stop before entering the professional ranks to join the college hockey team at ASU.