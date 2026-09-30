Arizona weather forecast: Clearing skies and below-average highs in Phoenix

The Brief Cloudy skies in Flagstaff and lingering northern Arizona storms are clearing as tropical moisture shifts northeast. Phoenix will see a below-average high temperature of 83 degrees today with drying conditions and clear skies ahead. Dry weather continues into the weekend with potential easterly wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph in parts of Arizona.



Tropical moisture moves east as Arizona clears out for a beautiful start to October with pleasant temps.

What to Expect:

Flagstaff experienced a bit of cloudiness on Wednesday as storms pushed through, but skies will eventually clear. Clearing is starting in Phoenix, making it a beautiful day to be out at Tempe Town Lake or enjoying the outdoors.

Morning temperatures showed 69 degrees in Phoenix, 40s and 50s in Winslow, 48 in Show Low, and 51 in Prescott. The Grand Canyon sat in the upper 40s at around 49 degrees.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo combined with a low-pressure system amplified humidity values, making conditions slightly sticky. However, drying conditions will cause humidity to drop. On radar, FOX Vision showed deteriorating storms across northern Arizona, with the main tropical moisture centered further northeast. The moisture packed a punch toward Kansas, Colorado, and Chicago, concentrating the most active weather further east.

A few advisories and watches remain across eastern parts of the state. Residents in Apache County and Navajo County are holding on to warnings set to expire early this afternoon. Weather models indicate that by about 1 p.m. this afternoon, the moisture will center further east into New Mexico, clearing skies across Phoenix. Cloudy conditions will linger further northeast, but clear skies and dry conditions will take over by tonight, with no rain forecast for the next couple of days leading into the weekend.

The clearing marks the start of October, with winds showing a low-pressure system to the south into Mexico and Texas. That system will tighten pressure gradients and kick up easterly winds. While conditions will not be excessively windy, easterly wind gusts could reach up to 30+ mph in parts of Arizona, including Casa Grande by 9 a.m. Sunday.

High temperatures today offer a below-average 83 degrees in Phoenix, 70 in Sedona and Prescott, 61 in Flagstaff, and 71 in Globe. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the low 60s in Phoenix, 40s in the Grand Canyon, and 70 in Bullhead City.

Big picture view:

The 10-day forecast holds in the 80s until Thursday before a gradual bump into the upcoming weekend. Overnight lows will feature 70s next week during a slight warming trend, though conditions remain pleasant over the next couple of days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.