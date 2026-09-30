Multiple people detained in south Phoenix shooting: PD
PHOENIX - Multiple people were detained on Tuesday night after a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood left one person dead.
What we know:
Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, Phoenix police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 24th Street and Roeser Road for multiple reports of a shooting.
Once at the scene, officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say multiple people were detained.
What we don't know:
No identities were released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of the area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information for this story to FOX 10.