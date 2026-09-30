Multiple people detained in south Phoenix shooting: PD

The Brief One person died following a shooting on Sept. 29 near 24th Street and Roeser Road. Police say multiple people were detained. The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.



Multiple people were detained on Tuesday night after a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood left one person dead.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, Phoenix police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 24th Street and Roeser Road for multiple reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say multiple people were detained.

What we don't know:

No identities were released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: