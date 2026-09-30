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Multiple people detained in south Phoenix shooting: PD

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 30, 2026 6:19 AM MST
Published September 30, 2026 6:19 AM MST
Deadly shooting in south Phoenix under investigation
Deadly shooting in south Phoenix under investigation

Deadly shooting in south Phoenix under investigation

Police say multiple people were detained after a shooting on Tuesday night near 24th Street and Roeser Road left one person dead. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

The Brief

    • One person died following a shooting on Sept. 29 near 24th Street and Roeser Road.
    • Police say multiple people were detained.
    • The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX - Multiple people were detained on Tuesday night after a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood left one person dead.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, Phoenix police say officers were called to a neighborhood near 24th Street and Roeser Road for multiple reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say multiple people were detained.

What we don't know:

No identities were released, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information for this story to FOX 10.

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