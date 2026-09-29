Nancy Guthrie case: New ransom text message is not credible, sheriff says

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The Brief The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a new possible ransom text message in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is not credible. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she vanished from her Tucson-area home. A reward of over $1 million remains offered for her recovery. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



A new possible ransom text message in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is not credible, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

What they're saying:

On Sept. 28, the sheriff's department and the FBI were made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the investigation.

"Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's department provided an update on the note, saying that its investigators determined it is not credible to the investigation. They also encourage anyone who receives messages on Guthrie's disappearance to report them to authorities.

"Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "We also urge the public to remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of this situation. Do not send money or provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages.

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The backstory:

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly eight months after vanishing from her Tucson-area home. She was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. Family members reported her missing the next day after she did not show up for church.

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Dig deeper:

Over the course of the investigation, multiple media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes since the disappearance. TMZ said it received several emails, including a "highly sophisticated" bitcoin demand. The outlet added that it forwarded all the messages to the FBI. On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

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What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: