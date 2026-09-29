Hit-and-run driver sought in Phoenix crash that killed woman: PD
PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left a woman dead.
What we know:
At 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, Phoenix police say officers were called to Interstate 17 and Indian School Road for reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Once at the scene, officers found 53-year-old Jana Stovall, who had been hit by a car. Stovall was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say the driver fled the scene after the crash.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe Stovall was crossing the street, and not in a crosswalk, when she was hit by the car, which was heading westbound.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of the area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information to FOX 10 for this report.