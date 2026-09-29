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Arizona mother accused of child abuse found dead; 2 arrested in road-rage shooting l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 29, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published September 29, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From an update on a southern Arizona child abuse investigation, to two road-rage arrests, and flash flood watches across the state, here are your top stories for September 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Mother arrested for alleged child abuse found dead

Featured

Mother in Pima County child abuse investigation dies from self-inflicted injuries, deputies say
article

Mother in Pima County child abuse investigation dies from self-inflicted injuries, deputies say

A mother arrested alongside her husband for child abuse after a runaway teen led deputies to deplorable living conditions has died from apparent self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff's department said. Call/text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

2. Prediction markets vs traditional polls | Battleground Midterms

3. Arrests following pursuit, road-rage shooting

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Arizona road-rage shooting leads to 2 arrests, police say
article

Arizona road-rage shooting leads to 2 arrests, police say

Two Las Vegas residents were arrested after a road-rage chase and shooting in Lake Havasu City, police said.

4. Hurricane Polo makes landfall in Mexico as Category 2 storm

5. Flood watches issued across Arizona amid rain, flooding

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Arizona weather forecast: Flash flood watches active as Hurricane Polo remnants hit the state
article

Arizona weather forecast: Flash flood watches active as Hurricane Polo remnants hit the state

Morning rain and thunderstorms hit the Phoenix area before drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews