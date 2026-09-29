Arizona mother accused of child abuse found dead; 2 arrested in road-rage shooting l Morning News Brief

Flood Watch

until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim