Seen on TV: September 30

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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Zombie Zoo at Tempe Diablo Stadium

Sept. 30–Nov. 1

2200 W. Alameda Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.worldofillumination.com/tickets/tempe-arizona-diablo-stadium-halloween

Hunkapi

Rocktoberfest at SanTan Gardens

Oct. 2-4

495 E. Warner Rd., Ste 101

Chandler, AZ 85225

santanbrewing.com

Schnepf Farms

24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

www.schnepffarms.com

Live-streamed video