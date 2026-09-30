Seen on TV: September 30
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Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Zombie Zoo at Tempe Diablo Stadium
- Sept. 30–Nov. 1
- 2200 W. Alameda Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://www.worldofillumination.com/tickets/tempe-arizona-diablo-stadium-halloween
Hunkapi
Rocktoberfest at SanTan Gardens
- Oct. 2-4
- 495 E. Warner Rd., Ste 101
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- santanbrewing.com
Schnepf Farms
- 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- www.schnepffarms.com