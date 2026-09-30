Man and child hurt in 80-foot fall; mom allegedly left kids home alone for cruise l Morning News Brief

From an Arizona construction company accused of leaving projects unfinished, to a mom arrested for allegedly leaving her kids home alone while she went on a cruise, and a rappelling accident that left a man and child hurt, here are your top stories for Sept. 30, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix homeowners lose thousands to inactive contractor

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2. Ole Miss student overdose deaths: Police release new details

3. Mom allegedly left her kids home alone while she went on cruise

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4. Is a "blue wave" coming to Arizona? | FOX 10 Talks

5. 80-foot fall leaves man, child hurt