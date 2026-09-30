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Man and child hurt in 80-foot fall; mom allegedly left kids home alone for cruise l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 30, 2026 10:42 AM MST
Published September 30, 2026 10:42 AM MST

From an Arizona construction company accused of leaving projects unfinished, to a mom arrested for allegedly leaving her kids home alone while she went on a cruise, and a rappelling accident that left a man and child hurt, here are your top stories for Sept. 30, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix homeowners lose thousands to inactive contractor

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Homeowners, subcontractors speak out after Holtzman Construction abruptly pulls license
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Homeowners, subcontractors speak out after Holtzman Construction abruptly pulls license

An Arizona construction company is accused by customers and subcontractors of leaving projects unfinished after collecting millions of dollars.

2. Ole Miss student overdose deaths: Police release new details

3. Mom allegedly left her kids home alone while she went on cruise

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4 children found home alone while Florida mom was on 3-day cruise
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4 children found home alone while Florida mom was on 3-day cruise

A Florida mother is accused of leaving her four children, including a two-month-old infant, home by themselves while she went on a three-day cruise.

4. Is a "blue wave" coming to Arizona? | FOX 10 Talks

5. 80-foot fall leaves man, child hurt

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Man critical, 1-year-old child injured after 80-foot rappelling fall
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Man critical, 1-year-old child injured after 80-foot rappelling fall

A father is critically injured and a 1-year-old has minor injuries after falling 80 feet while rappelling in remote Arizona.

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