Man and child hurt in 80-foot fall; mom allegedly left kids home alone for cruise l Morning News Brief

From an Arizona construction company accused of leaving projects unfinished, to a mom arrested for allegedly leaving her kids home alone while she went on a cruise, and a rappelling accident that left a man and child hurt, here are your top stories for Sept. 30, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Phoenix homeowners lose thousands to inactive contractor
Featured
An Arizona construction company is accused by customers and subcontractors of leaving projects unfinished after collecting millions of dollars.
2. Ole Miss student overdose deaths: Police release new details
3. Mom allegedly left her kids home alone while she went on cruise
Featured
A Florida mother is accused of leaving her four children, including a two-month-old infant, home by themselves while she went on a three-day cruise.
4. Is a "blue wave" coming to Arizona? | FOX 10 Talks
5. 80-foot fall leaves man, child hurt
Featured
A father is critically injured and a 1-year-old has minor injuries after falling 80 feet while rappelling in remote Arizona.