Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl that led to Mesa father's death: MCAO

The Brief 45-year-old James Anthony Amalfi was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of manslaughter. Prosecutors said Amalfi sold fentanyl to Ryan Brown, who was found dead at his home in December 2024. Trial for the co-defendant in the case will start in October.



Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a 45-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a fentanyl sale that led to the death of a Mesa father.

What we know:

According to a statement, James Anthony Amalfi was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter.

Per court documents, Amalfi was sentenced on Sept. 15.

James Anthony Amalfi

The backstory:

Officials with MCAO said in December 2024, Mesa Police responded to a call about a person who was unresponsive.

"The victim’s wife was in the hospital after giving birth to their second child and asked her mom to check in on her husband when she was unable to contact him," the statement reads. "When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Ryan Brown, lying on his back on top of his bed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, a small bag containing a white substance that was later determined to be fentanyl was found on the nightstand next to Brown's bed, along with a piece of tin foil with burnt residue. Police also determined that Brown bought the fentanyl from Amalfi.

"In text messages, the defendant instructed the victim to send money to codefendant Athena Doornbos and agreed to drop off the drugs at his home," prosecutors wrote. "Two days after the victim’s death, the defendant reached out again offering to sell him more fentanyl."

What's next:

MCAO said Doornbos's trial is set to take place in October. She is currently in custody on a $250,000 bond.