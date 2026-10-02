Zion Teasley pleads guilty to 2023 murder of Lauren Heike on Phoenix trail

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The Brief Zion Teasley pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Lauren Heike, who was found stabbed 15 times on a north Phoenix hiking trail near 65th Street and Mayo Boulevard. Investigators matched Teasley to the crime through DNA evidence found on the victim's shoe, noting that he lived near the trail but did not know her. As part of a plea deal, Teasley also pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, while a 2020 burglary charge was dismissed; he could face life in prison at his December sentencing.



Zion Teasley has pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Lauren Heike—she was hiking on a north Phoenix trail when she was stabbed several times.

What we know:

Heike, 29, was found dead in 2023 on a hiking trail in north Phoenix near 65th Street and Mayo Boulevard. She was stabbed 15 times.

A neighborhood resident said his wife discovered Heike's body while walking her dog. The couple knew Heike as a regular hiker on the trail who lived in a nearby apartment complex.

Police say Teasley also lived near the trail, but didn't know Heike. They say DNA found on her shoe matched Teasley, who had a criminal record.

Teasley also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing child pornography. A 2020 burglary charge was dismissed as part of the plea.

Dig deeper:

During a previous police interview, Teasley discussed his Christian faith and personal struggles with his sexuality.

Detectives learned Teasley was recently fired from his job after allegations of aggressive behavior toward female coworkers and suspected theft. According to court records, a former employer identified Teasley in surveillance video and told police he was wearing clothing stolen from the business.

Police said Teasley routinely carried a three-inch pocketknife, reportedly matching the wounds on Heike's body.

Cellphone location data also matched surveillance footage showing Teasley running from the trail around the time Heike was attacked, authorities said.

When police asked if he planned to kill her, he responded, "I am definitely not the person who plans to kill another person … If I was going to do something like that, it wouldn't be premeditated."

Teasley reportedly claimed to recognize Heike from the news, but struggled to say that she was murdered and said he couldn't recall if he had met her in person.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lauren Heike (Phoenix PD)

What's next:

Teasley will be sentenced in December and could face life behind bars.

What we don't know:

We don't know the motive in Heike's death.