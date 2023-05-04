Arrest made in murder of North Phoenix hiker: PD

Phoenix Police officials announced that they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a hiker in North Phoenix.

While police have announced the arrest, they have yet to release the suspect's identity.

The body of 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found on April 29 along a trail in North Phoenix, near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

"Heike was found to have trauma to her body," police said.

According to a person living in the area, it was his wife who discovered Heike's body while she was walking her dog. They were familiar with Heike because she hiked the trail often, and lived in an apartment complex nearby.

On May 2, officials released a blurry video that shows the suspect. At the time, the suspect was described as a person of interest in the case.

