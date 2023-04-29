Woman found dead in a desert area of Phoenix, minutes away from Mayo Clinic

A woman was found dead in a "desert area" of Phoenix Saturday morning, the police department said.

At around 10:50 a.m. on April 29, Phoenix Police officers got a call about an injured person near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic hospital.

Once they got there, officers and firefighters found an "adult female victim in a desert area outside of the nearby neighborhood."

Homicide detectives are investigating this case.

The victim or a suspect hasn't been identified.