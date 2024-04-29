These are Arizona's top 10 high schools, according to U.S. News

When it comes to the top high schools in the U.S., Arizona is home to some of the best in the country, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual "Best High School Rankings," reviewing more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states. Analysts categorized schools based on many factors, including state assessments, graduation rates, and college readiness.

Arizona had a total of 12 schools in the top 100 – with one topping the list. That honor goes to BASIS Peoria.

Two other BASIS schools in the Grand Canyon State – Oro Valley and Scottsdale – landed in second and third place, respectively.

Here's the full list of top 10 public high schools in Arizona, according to the report:

BASIS Peoria BASIS Oro Valley BASIS Scottsdale BASIS Tucson North BASIS Ahwatukee BASIS Phoenix BASIS Mesa BASIS Prescott University High School (Tucson) University High School (Tolleson)

Nationwide, Arizona and Florida have the most high schools in the top 100 with 12, while California had 11.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.