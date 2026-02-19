Marijuana odor bill proposed by Arizona state lawmaker

article

The Brief Two proposed measures in the Arizona State Legislature aim to target nuisance caused by excessive marijuana smoke and odor. The measures are proposed by State Sen. J.D. Mesnard. The measures are identical, but one would put the measure on the ballot.



A state lawmaker in Arizona has proposed measures that target nuisance from marijuana smoke and odor.

What we know:

According to the Arizona State Legislature's website, State Sen. J.D. Mesnard has introduced SCR1048 and SB1725 to the state legislature. Both measures are identical, but SCR1048 requires voter approval, while SB1725 is a legislative proposal that will take effect if it is passed by lawmaker and signed into law by the governor.

Dig deeper:

Per the texts of both proposals, creation of excessive marijuana smoke and odor would be considered a crime under the state's misdemeanor laws on nuisance.

"It is presumed that a person who creates excessive marijuana smoke and odor causes a condition that endangers the safety or health of others," read a portion of the proposal.

The proposal also expands the state's nuisance laws by allowing for its enforcement on private property if marijuana use causes excessive smoke or odor.