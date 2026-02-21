Missing Tempe man found dead in Mesa

The Brief The body of Michael Bayne was discovered in Mesa following an intensive search and investigation by the Tempe Police Department and local volunteers. The death investigation has been officially turned over to the Mesa Police Department, who responded to the scene where the body was found. Authorities have not yet released the cause of death or specific details regarding the location of the recovery as the investigation continues.



There's a sad update to a missing persons case out of Tempe as police have confirmed that 32-year-old Michael Bayne was found dead.

Bayne's disappearance triggered an intensive search by detectives and a massive outpouring of support from the community.

Detectives located Bayne's body in Mesa on February 20.

The backstory:

Bayne was last seen on February 16 at around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Mesquite Circle and Curry Road.

What we don't know:

Bayne's cause of death has not been released.

Police did not say where in Mesa Bayne's body was found.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We understand how deeply this ongoing search has affected the community, and we ask for continued patience and compassion as the investigation moves forward," stated Jessica Ells of the Tempe Police Department.

What's next:

Ells says the death investigation has been turned over to the Mesa Police Department.