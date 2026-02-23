Photo radar cameras return to parts of Phoenix amid safety campaign

The Brief Photo radar cameras have returned to some roadways within the City of Phoenix. Officials said nine cameras will be placed in "corridors with histories of speed-involved crashes," while eight others will be placed in school zones. Citations will begin to be issued on March 25.



Officials with the City of Phoenix say speed cameras have officially made a return in parts of the Valley.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Feb. 23, the 17 speed-monitoring cameras are aimed at changing driver behavior and supplement Phoenix Police's traffic enforcement efforts.

"The Photo Safety Program is an important step forward in our commitment to reducing fatalities on Phoenix roads," said City of Phoenix Street Transportation Director Briiana Velez, in the statement.

Dig deeper:

According to the statement, the program involves "nine camera locations that will rotate through corridors with histories of speed-involved crashes," and the camera locations will rotate after six months.

"Eight additional cameras will be placed in 15-mph school zones, rotating weekly throughout the school year," read a portion of the statement.

City officials said corridor cameras will be placed in the following locations:

Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17

Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue

Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street

Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street

51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10

7th Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road

32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road

What's next:

City officials say during a 30-day period that began on Feb. 23, violators will be sent warning notices.

"Enforcement with citations will start March 25, for drivers exceeding the posted speed limit," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

City officials said the Photo Safety Program is "focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue."

"It operates on a cost-recovery system, any remaining funds will be invested in implementing the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan," read a portion of the statement.