Flight cancellations, cartel violence leave Arizona travelers stuck in Mexico

The Brief Cartel violence following the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes has stranded Arizona travelers in Mexico and triggered "Do Not Travel" advisories from the U.S. State Department. Travelers in resort towns like Puerto Vallarta report canceled flights and levels of local isolation, while security experts warn that attempting to reach airports is currently life-threatening due to unpredictable power struggles between rival factions. The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and has established emergency assistance lines for those seeking to coordinate a safe return to the United States.



Widespread cartel violence following the death of a high-profile gang leader has stranded Arizona travelers in Mexican resort towns, prompting the U.S. State Department to issue "Do Not Travel" advisories for several regions.

The unrest began after the death of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Related article

What we know:

Hal Kempfer, a retired Marine Corps intelligence officer, said the current violence is a power struggle caused by a lack of a clear succession plan.

Melissa Selvey, a traveler stuck in Puerto Vallarta, said her Monday flight to Arizona was canceled as the violence intensified. Despite enrolling in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), she said she has no clear timeline for her return.

"That's the worst part, all of the unknowns," Selvey said. While the roads near her hotel appear open, she noted a significant lack of traffic and said hotel staff were too frightened to leave the property.

Nicole Chapman, who splits her time between North Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta, described a jarring scene of smoke, fires, and gunfire. Though she noted that conditions were quieter by Monday, Kempfer warned that traveling to airports remains extremely dangerous.

"Getting from where they are to the airport is so dangerous; that could be a heavily trafficked route," Kempfer said, urging travelers to avoid affected areas. "No vacation, no spring break is worth your life."

While Chapman said she intends to stay at her home in Mexico, Selvey remains in a hotel, checking airline websites for any available flights back to Arizona.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Police officers stands guard outside the Fiscalia Especializada en Materia de Delincuencia Organizada on February 23, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. The Secretariat of National Defense of Mexico confirmed that during Expand

What you can do:

Officials with the state department ask Arizonans attempting to leave Mexico to contact them by enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to stay connected with the U.S. Embassy or to call the numbers below.

Assistance lines:

From Mexico: (55) 8526 2561

From the United States: +1-844-528-6611

U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs:

+1-888-407-4747

+1-202-501-4444