Unrest at Mexican city causes disruptions; alleged racial incident during AZ school game | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Unrest in Mexican city prompts travel disruptions; volunteers organizing search for Nancy Guthrie; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 23, 2026.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
Monday marks Day 23 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. Airlines cancel some flights to Mexico amid unrest
The US State Department has issued a travel warning for multiple parts of Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.
Also Read: Tourists in Mexican seaside city told to stay on resort as government warns of ‘clashes’
3. Alleged racial incident during Arizona school sports game
A State Rep. is calling for an investigation into alleged racial taunts and physical abuse directed at Chinle High School players during a playoff game in Coolidge.
4. Men share story of how they spotted missing girl
Employees of a local business, Camelback Moving, are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home.
5. Here's how much your Cybercab ride will cost
Tesla announced a production milestone at Giga Texas factory for a fully autonomous two-seat robotaxi.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our warm up.
