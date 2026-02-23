Expand / Collapse search

Unrest at Mexican city causes disruptions; alleged racial incident during AZ school game | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 23, 2026 6:43pm MST
PHOENIX - Unrest in Mexican city prompts travel disruptions; volunteers organizing search for Nancy Guthrie; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 23, 2026.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 23 latest updates
Monday marks Day 23 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

2. Airlines cancel some flights to Mexico amid unrest

Airlines cancel flights to parts of Mexico amid reports of cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed
The US State Department has issued a travel warning for multiple parts of Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Also Read: Tourists in Mexican seaside city told to stay on resort as government warns of ‘clashes’

3. Alleged racial incident during Arizona school sports game

Alleged racial taunts, spitting at Arizona high school basketball game prompts investigations
A State Rep. is calling for an investigation into alleged racial taunts and physical abuse directed at Chinle High School players during a playoff game in Coolidge.

4. Men share story of how they spotted missing girl

Phoenix movers spot Amber Alert suspect at gas station, block her car until police arrive
Employees of a local business, Camelback Moving, are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home.

5. Here's how much your Cybercab ride will cost

Elon Musk reveals price of Tesla's fully autonomous Cybercab
Tesla announced a production milestone at Giga Texas factory for a fully autonomous two-seat robotaxi.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/23/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/23/26

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our warm up.

Get the Full Forecast

