Arizona weather forecast: Big time warm-up happening this week in Phoenix

The Brief Arizona is seeing a major warming trend this week, with highs well above normal for this time of the year. On Feb. 23 in Phoenix, we'll see a high in the mid-80s. Highs in the Valley will be in the 90s by the weekend.



Following a series of passing storms last week, we will see a more consistent, dry and warm forecast this week.

Monday:

Last Friday our high temperature capped at 64 degrees in Phoenix. Today, the forecast high will climb to 85 degrees. The average is around 72 degrees for this date. It will be dry and mostly sunny, with some passing clouds building late in the day. Overall, the pattern is shifting toward a high pressure dome which will shoot our temperatures into record territory through the week.

The Rest of the Week:

The forecast high climbs to 86 on Tuesday, the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and 90 degrees by Friday. While we will not break records, we will run within a few degrees of record level all week long.

This Weekend:

As the high pressure dome continues to park atop our region, the high temperature climbs to around 92 on Saturday and Sunday.

There is no chance for additional rain or snow in the immediate forecast. Instead, some snow melt is likely through the week over the higher elevations.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com