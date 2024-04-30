Man broke into Mesa house while homeowner was asleep: PD

Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home in Mesa and stealing several items.

The incident happened on April 10 between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. at a home near the U.S. 60 and Extension Road.

"[The suspect] rummaged through the residence for approximately fifteen minutes and stole the victim's identifications, purses, wallets and other items while inside the residence," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The suspect is described as a man with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing glasses and a baseball cap with a white hoodie.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the incident happened