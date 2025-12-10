Seed bank hopes to save endangered Arizona plants from extinction

The Brief The Desert Botanical Garden is running a seed bank program to save endangered Arizona desert plants like orchids and cacti. Seeds from rare species are collected, sealed, and frozen in the Ahern Conservation Laboratory as a critical "insurance policy." Extreme heat, drought, and habitat loss are driving these plants to extinction, threatening the entire desert ecosystem that relies on them.



A one-of-a-kind program at the Desert Botanical Garden is helping save endangered plant life in Arizona.

What we know:

Researchers are collecting and preserving seeds from desert-dwelling orchids and cacti, plants now at risk of disappearing forever.

Extreme heat, wildfires, prolonged drought, and rapid loss of habitat are just some of the growing threats facing desert plants across the Southwest. That’s why the Desert Botanical Garden is working to protect the future of these species— one seed at a time.

Local perspective:

The Ahearn Desert Conservation Laboratory serves as a last line of defense for several struggling desert plants.

"Species that I work with is basically a new problem, so you know I’m working with species that I’ve never been grown before, so it’s my job basically to figure out how to grow them," said Steve Blackwell, the conservation collections manager.

Blackwell oversees the garden’s seed bank. Inside the lab, seeds from endangered plants are carefully collected, sealed in airtight containers, and frozen for preservation. It’s like an insurance policy—protecting rare plants for generations to come.

"[If] we lose one species, we don’t know what cascade effect that’s gonna have for the rest of people, so ideally, we don’t want to lose any species. We want to be able to keep these habitats intact for all of the other organisms that rely on them," Blackwell said.

Many iconic desert plants—from saguaros to the Canelo Hills Ladies’-tresses orchid, are now endangered. Blackwell said the Southwest has already lost tens of thousands of saguaros, and in the wild, fewer than 300 of these orchids remain.

"Are these plants giving us a warning? Yes, absolutely. They react the way they react. And by watching them, we know something is going on. It’s like the Canary in the coal mine," he explained.

But inside this lab, hope springs eternal. Tens of thousands of plants are waiting for their chance to grow, including orchids about a year old, and tiny babies born mere months ago.

"In order to know if this is a success, if we can get the species to stabilize and no longer become rare out in the wild," Blackwell said.

Why you should care:

Saving these plants isn’t just about the plants themselves. They support entire ecosystems—providing food and shelter for insects, birds, and wildlife. Blackwell said preserving them will be a constant but important battle because once a plant species disappears, it’s gone for good.

"It’s a forever proposition. The world is always changing. Plants are always changing, development not going away. Fortunately, we have passionate people here working on it," he said.

What you can do:

And you don’t need to be a professional botanist to help. The Desert Botanical Garden is always looking for volunteers, offering educational workshops, and even encourages visitors to support conservation efforts by purchasing specific plants.

Map of Desert Botanical Garden.