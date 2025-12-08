80-year-old dies after being found in backyard pool, Peoria Police say

The Brief An 80-year-old man died after being found in a backyard swimming pool in Peoria on Monday. Authorities stated there are no signs of foul play, suggesting the incident may have been medically related. The man's identity and the exact events leading up to the incident are currently unknown, as the investigation is ongoing.



An 80-year-old man has died after being found in a backyard swimming pool on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Peoria Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the area of 78th lane and Jomax Road.

Despite life-saving measures attempted on the victim, he was pronounced dead.

Officials said there are no signs of foul play, and that it appears to be medically related.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and events leading up to the drowning were not made known. No further details have been released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

