80-year-old dies after being found in backyard pool, Peoria Police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - An 80-year-old man has died after being found in a backyard swimming pool on Monday.
What we know:
According to the Peoria Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the area of 78th lane and Jomax Road.
Despite life-saving measures attempted on the victim, he was pronounced dead.
Officials said there are no signs of foul play, and that it appears to be medically related.
What we don't know:
The man's identity and events leading up to the drowning were not made known. No further details have been released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Peoria Police Department