Power restored to Phoenix residents near Arcadia after outage
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PHOENIX - Power is back on for thousands of Phoenix residents near Arcadia who were affected by a large power outage on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
According to SRP's outage map, power was out to over 7,500 customers between Indian School and McDowell Roads, between 64th and 48th Streets.
Power was restored before 7 a.m. on March 17.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the outage.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from SRP's outage map.