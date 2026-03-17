Power restored to Phoenix residents near Arcadia after outage

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Power is back on for thousands of Phoenix residents near Arcadia who were affected by a large power outage on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to SRP's outage map, power was out to over 7,500 customers between Indian School and McDowell Roads, between 64th and 48th Streets.

Power was restored before 7 a.m. on March 17.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the outage.